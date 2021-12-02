6 Coronation Street spoilers: Curtis tells Emma the truth and Summer feels the pressure

Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) admits to Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) he lied about his heart condition and is not dying – when he explains why, will she forgive him and go ahead with the wedding?

Advertisement

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) shows signs of developing an eating disorder, Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) declares war on Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor), and Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) gets a blast from the past.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 13th – 17th December 2021.

Emma learns the truth

Emma is beside herself when Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) accidentally swallows one of Curtis’s tablets while she’s babysitting her and Ruby Dobbs (Macy Alabi). Dashing to A&E, the horrified hairdresser shows the doctor the medication and is confused when told they’re not pills for a life-threatening heart condition, they’re actually harmless vitamins.

When she confronts her fiancé he talks his way out of it, but is eventually forced to come clean: he’s not really dying and isn’t even a medical student. Mortified Curtis admits he has a factitious disorder, which started as a child when he pretended to be ill when his parents got divorced so they paid him more attention. Desperate to feel loved, his compulsion for deceit spiralled out of control. Crumbs.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will Curtis rob Steve?

Curtis assures Emma he desperately wants to stop fibbing and invites her to his session with a psychologist. Stunned Em listens as Curtis explains how his condition pushes him to lie so he feels needed, and starts to feel sorry for him. Hollyoaks fans may recall Maxine pulled a similar stunt when years of abandonment pushed her into pretending she was terminally ill to stop her boyfriend leaving her.

As Emma contemplates whether or not to marry her man, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) – who has no idea of what’s gone on – innocently hands Curtis his bank card and asks him to transfer the £100,000 he raised to Oliver’s charity account… As Curtis logs onto the online bank with a glint in his eye, will it transpire the groom-to-be’s ultimate endgame has been to financially fleece Emma’s family?

Summer struggles

Summer feels wretched after Max Turner (Paddy Bever) accused Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) of being inappropriate with his pupil. Despite the allegations being proved to be false, Mr Osbourne is steering well clear of the lass, who still harbours a huge crush on him, as some of the locals assume there’s no smoke without fire.

Believing Daniel wouldn’t look twice at her because she’s not as pretty and pert as his Insta-ready girlfriend Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), Summer starts to display some worrying behaviour when it comes to eating. Already feeling the pressure of applying to Oxford, burgeoning body image issues threaten to make stressed Summer even more fragile.

Maria v Sally: it’s war!

Snobby Sally does her best to undermine Maria’s political ambitions in an interview with the press, riling up her rival in the process. When Maria then hears Sal has agreed to back a housing estate earmarked to be built on the site of beloved green space the red rec, Ms Connor announces her intention to run for council so she can do her bit for the environment.

Mud is publicly thrown between the potential councillors as Sal launches her campaign and Maria reminds potential voters of the scandal that put the former mayor behind bars. Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) and Gary Windass (Mikey North) despair at their respective wives being at war, especially when they end up getting dragged into it. Is this Weatherfield or Westminster?!

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Advertisement

Zeedan gets a surprise when estranged wife Marrium Nazir (Kiran Landa) shows up begging for his help. The shocked chef is still reeling from the blaze drama at Speed Daal, and tells his ex her scary father started the fire as revenge against him for their previous dealings. Will Marrium believe him, and what does she really want from Zee?

After having another car prang, Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) begrudgingly admits it might be time for an eye test even though she’s scared of losing her independence. Aud learns she’s got cataracts so Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) insists her mam temporarily vacate Grasmere Drive and move in with the Platts for a bit. Considering the feuding family’s horrible history of bickering, this sounds like a disaster waiting to happen…