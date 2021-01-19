6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Carla leaves dying Peter and has Debbie killed Ray?

Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) is at death’s door but doesn’t seem to care – this week he’s back on the booze and back in hospital, but will his self-loathing push Carla Connor (Alison King) away for good as gets a surprise offer to leave the cobbles?

Also, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) is looking guilty after the disappearance of crooked Ray Crosby (Mark Frost), and the battle for the street is finally won – but at a big price for David Platt (Jack P Shepherd).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 25th – 29th January 2021.

Dying Peter says his goodbyes

Ken Barlow (William Roache) despairs when Peter returns still drunk from his latest bender. The beleaguered Barlows pull together to keep him away from the booze, which proves nigh on impossible as self-destructive Peter is determined to drink himself to death – the sooner, the better.

Carla is horrified when she finds her ex writing a goodbye letter to Simon Barlow (Alex Bain), who he believes is better off without him. Dishing out some truly tough love, Carla drags Si over and reads out the heartbreaking letter hoping it spurs Peter into saving himself for his son’s sake. Sadly it pushes Peter further into the abyss and he storms off again, but when Ken finds him at a hotel bar he finally breaks down and admits he wants to give up drinking – but has no idea how.

Will Carla leave Weatherfield?

By the end of the week, Peter has a seizure and is rushed to hospital, his body ravaged by the effects of his addiction. Doctors decide to gradually reduce his alcohol intake to avoid him dying from immediate withdrawal, and the long process to Peter’s physical, and mental, recovery begins.

After Peter pushes concerned Carla away, Ms Connor bumps into an old flame called Lucas who spontaneously offers to whisk her off on a weekend away. Tempted to turn her back on the toxic relationship with Peter for good, Carla packs her bags, only for remorseful Peter to implore her to stay. Can Carla bring herself to give him one last chance?

Has Debbie murdered Ray?

Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) was left for dead after confronting Ray with evidence he’d bribed a councillor to push his property development through. Now her life is on the line, the Crosby creep has vanished into thin air and Debbie is distancing herself from the whole mess, insisting she had no idea how much of a wrong’un her business partner was. Will anyone believe her? And or has she despatched Ray herself? That would be telling.

What we can reveal is that the bribery scandal means the demolition of the street has been cancelled and everyone gets to keep their homes and businesses – or at least have first refusal on buying them back. Trouble is, David paid off the mortgage with the sale of No.8 so will need another one to get it back. Smelling blood, and the chance to move out of her cramped childhood home, Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) makes an offer on the place. Will she steal the Platts’ home from under them?

Aggie and Grace clash

It’s hardly happy families chez Bailey as Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) despairs at Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) reuniting with deceitful ex Grace Vickers (Kate Stephens), despite her carrying her grandchild. Though Aggie probably thinks she’s stuffed a cushion up her jumper to scam gullible Michael again.

Grace scarpers after a row with her fella’s overprotective parent and Michael gives chase, only to be stopped by a police officer who arrests him on suspicion (but zero evidence) of robbery. Spying the altercation from up the road, Grace comes to Michael’s aid and accuses the cop of racism. Is Corrie laying the groundwork for an exploration of unconscious racial bias in the police, already tackled by EastEnders and touched upon recently by Emmerdale?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Looking through some old family photos, Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) finds a picture of a woman called Fanny and trawls through genealogy websites to find out who she is and how they’re related. Turns out Fanny Page is her great, great grandmother, and through an online forum she arranges to meet a fellow relative – who turns out to be undertaker George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley). As Gail and George bond over their family connection, Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) is incandescent her old rival is muscling in on her man. Are we about to get a rematch from the ladies’ iconic cobbles scrap from 2004? YouTube it.

Todd (Gareth Pierce) cheekily invites himself and his new beau to dinner with Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), and seethes to see the pair so loved up. Secretly ordering fake troubled teen Will (Ben Hackett) to contact Paul pretending to need his help, Todd fumes when Mr Foreman refuses to get embroiled in the teen’s dramas again. His plan to break up Paul and Billy foiled, what depths will Todd stoop to next?