6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Alina makes a move on Tyrone and Ronnie drops a bombshell

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) tries to save her son from drug dealers but ends up forced into breaking the law herself when gang boss Harvey (Will Mellor) threatens her family.

Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) confesses her forbidden feelings for Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) and the Baileys are rocked when Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) reveals a game-changing family secret.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 15th – 19th March 2021.

Alina can’t resist Tyrone

Tyrone already has a crush on Alina the size of Blackpool pleasure beach, but just when he thinks he can’t fancy her any more the unlikely pair bond over old bangers. As in second-hand cars, which Alina reveals she’s a secret aficionado on having learnt from her grandfather when she was a kid.

Lovestruck Ty offers to help her do up the clapped-out motor she’s just bought, and as their eyes meet over a dipstick Alina admits she’s falling for him. The mechanic is mortified as they share a moment, then awkwardly agree to pretend it never happened. But when Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) suggests she and Tyrone tie the knot after all these years and her flustered fella dismisses the idea, will this arouse his partner’s suspicions? And how will he react to know Fiz has booked a surprise ceremony in Greece?

Is Ronnie really Michael’s dad?

Ahead of Ronnie rocking up on the cobbles, Corrie teased he harboured a huge secret that would tear the family apart, and this week our hunches of a ‘who’s the daddy?’ twist are confirmed as he reveals him and Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) had an affair before she married Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges), and that Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) could be his son.

The bombshell is dropped as Grace Vickers (Kate Spencer) gives birth to what could be Ronnie’s granddaughter, and Ron’s estranged wife Kat Bailey (Melissa James) shows up accusing her hubby of being in love with sister-in-law Aggie. Incandescent Ed orders his brother to sling his hook, but we think this is just the beginning of the Baileys imploding. There’s recriminations, punch-ups and DNA tests to come, surely? And pay attention to Grace’s encounter with a surly shop security guard, part of a slow-burn racial profiling storyline which is unfolding carefully in the background…

Harvey turns Leanne into a dealer

Tapping into her bolshy Battersby side, livid Leanne confronts drug lord Harvey with the intention of telling him to leave her son Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) alone and stop forcing him to deal. Massively underestimating the gangster, she ends up intimidated, terrified and with a bag of gear to shift herself, or else she and Si will both end up in hospital.

Delivering her first consignment is a sobering moment for Lee, who lies to Simon it’s all sorted, when in actual fact horrid Harvey has her firmly in his pocket and the menaced mum is powerless to do anything about it. With Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) sensing something’s up, Leanne is relieved when he gets a distraction that stops him asking awkward questions…

Natasha is back with a surprise offer

Yes, his baby mama Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) is back from That London, just as their son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) clears the air with Simon over witnessing his act of violence. Nick is deflated his father/son time with Sam is now over, but Lee says it’s too soon for him to move back in so he’s also homeless.

Sam then pipes up he’d love to have his dad carry on living with them, and Natasha can see how much they’ve enjoyed getting to know each other and offers her ex the chance to stay on. Nick is thrilled, and no doubt grateful he doesn’t have to bed down at his mum’s again. The three of them are starting to look like a very happy little family, aren’t they?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) still can’t get Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) to forgive her, even though they’re set to be sisters-in-law. Trying to make amends she invites her, Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) and Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) to the bistro to try on a selection of swanky wedding dresses. When the warring women’s arguing escalates, Deb accidentally stains one of the frocks with beetroot and yelps the gown is worth £5,000. So Abi chucks a glass of fizz over it, which makes it worse. Don’t let Debbie organise your hen night, luv.

Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) recovers in hospital after a bad reaction to dodgy pills procured by Simon, who begs her not to involve the police. Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) is appointed to represent her case, and stroppy Kelly refuses to go back to her uncaring foster family following the fracas – so Imran suggests she stay with him and Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor), who are approved foster carers themselves. Can the couple straighten out the troubled teen, or will Imran regret his offer to help?