6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Alina pregnancy shock and will Gail die?

Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) reveals she’s pregnant – how will boyfriend Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) react to the surprise baby news as he grows closer to old flame Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine)?

Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) suffers a heart attack and is rushed to hospital, leaving the Platts fearing she might not make it, and James Bailey (Nathan Graham) finally goes public about his sexuality, but will it ruin his football career?

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 28th June – 2nd July 2021.

Alina is pregnant

Just when it seemed Tyrone was coming to his senses and bonding with Fiz over organising ex-wife Kirsty’s funeral and supporting Ruby Dobbs (Macy Alabi) through the trauma of losing her birth mother, Alina makes an announcement that ties them even closer together – she’s pregnant.

Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) gets wind of the baby bombshell and is gobsmacked she’s going to be a great-gran again. Ty does all he can to avoid telling Fiz, but eventually admits all and nervously awaits her reaction. We doubt she’ll be happy about it… Never mind her, does the dad-to-be himself feel the slightest bit trapped now him and Alina are expecting?

Will Gail die?

Everyone loves the light-hearted bickering and bants at the Platt house, but no one’s laughing when Gail keels over with a heart attack as the stress of her family’s constant arguing takes its toll. Caught in the crossfire of Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) banning Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) from seeing Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan), and David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) and Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) sticking their oar in, the meek matriarch clutches her chest mid-row and is rushed to hospital.

Blaming her feuding family for causing her medical emergency, Gail is at the end of her tether – and possibly her life. A guilty Sarah and Nick promise their mum on her sickbed to stop tearing strips off each other, which will be easier said than done as Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) offers to buy his brother-in-law out of Underworld and put his wife in charge. That’s bound to cause even more friction.

James is out and proud

Tommy Orpington, the David Beckham of Weatherfield County, is retiring – bad news for fans but good news for James who is promoted to take his idol’s place as the team’s star player. It’s a double celebration as he bumps into old flame Danny Tomlinson (Dylan Brady) and the pair catch up over a drink, unaware they’re being watched.

When pics of the boys looking cosy appear online, James fears his sexuality secret will be blown which could mean the end of his career. At the press conference confirming his promotion awkward questions are thrown at James over his private life – finally, he publicly admits he’s gay. James enjoys being out and proud with Danny, who lands a job at the bistro, so is there a chance we might have a happy couple on the cobbles for a change? Don’t bet on it.

Jenny decides the future of the Rovers

Fuming with Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) for badmouthing Double Glammy in the local paper, vengeful Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) scrubs him from the Rovers rota in revenge. What she doesn’t realise is – until Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) points it out before she goes on strike in support of Mr Tully – her colleague is the keeper of Betty’s legendary hot pot recipe. If Sean’s not on duty, the locals will be forced to have sarnies for lunch. Disaster!

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) returns from meeting with the bank about the sale to discover the chaos her stepdaughter has caused among the workforce. Immediately reinstating Sean (and Betty’s legacy), angry Jen berates Daisy for having ideas above her station, then delivers the sucker punch that she plans to buy the Rovers on her own and doesn’t need her investment. Can Jenny really afford to be sole landlady or is she just trying to spite Daisy?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) insists she’s being responsible since being told she has type one diabetes, which is a total lie as the teen is privately struggling to process the life-changing news. The good girl shows signs of rebelling and ditches an appointment with her diabetic nurse to hang out with her mates instead, then secretly downs a sugar-packed energy drink. Is she putting herself in danger by trying to deny her diagnosis?

Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) feels he’s stuck in a rut, and with him and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) keen to move into their own place his high-flying girlfriend makes it clear he’ll have to find another job so they can afford it. Lamenting to Daisy his dreams of being a superstar DJ, the barmaid encourages him not to give up and invigorated Ryan is ready to revisit the career he craves. Does Daisy have an ulterior motive for boosting the good-looking lad’s ego? Watch out, Alya…