Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) reveals the surprising identity of her secret new boyfriend, Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) gets tragic news and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) seeks help for her escalating anxiety.

Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) and Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) become targets of a sinister stalker this week, but who is behind the phone calls and death threats?

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 7th – 11th February 2022.

Who's stalking Adam and Sarah?

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod promised Adam and Sarah would be at the centre of a Fatal Attraction style storyline in 2022, and this week the familiar Hollywood tropes of the glossy 'stalker terrorises aspirational couple' blockbuster begin to play out. It's going to get creepy.

Adam assumes a vandalised windscreen and attempts to blight his professional reputation is the petty work of arch-enemy Jeremy (loser of a recent court case), but when he starts receiving silent phone calls and a bouquet is delivered with a threatening message him and Sarah get properly scared. Viewers will learn who's really behind the campaign and see the stalker break into the couples' home and leave a sinister note. Have you worked out who it is yet?

Amy's secret boyfriend arrested

Amy is suspiciously coy about the identity of her mystery new man, and Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) vows to find out who her daughter is dating. The teen keeps quiet but drama unfolds on her 18th birthday when Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) nips home from the party at the bistro and catches an intruder at the Barlows - it's none other than ex-drug dealer Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan).

The birthday celebrations are cancelled while Steve waits for the cops to cart Jacob off, but later Amy sneaks to the police station to clear the kid's name - you guessed it, he is her secret boyfriend and had called round to see her! Confessing to pals Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) the identity of her suitor, Amy wonders how long can she hold off her parents finding out who she's snogging. We doubt they'll approve.

Kelly's mum is back - and dying

Just when she felt her life was back on track, Kelly gets a visit from her car crash of a mum Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) who has some pretty seismic news - she's got cancer and only has months left to live. Kel is used to her peripatetic parent turning her life upside down, but she really wasn't expecting this.

Considering lying Laura's history of deceit, Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) are suspicious and warn Kelly to take her mother's claims with a pinch of salt. Surely even Laura wouldn't fib about something so serious… Would she? Kel starts playing truant and staying out all night, and Gary fears Laura's bombshell has pushed the teen off the rails. When he accuses her of being back on drugs, crushed Kelly denies it and packs her bags. Will she end up back on the streets?

Nina seeks help

Nina struggling to cope with her anxiety and practically holding Asha hostage so she didn't leave her is proof that the ordeal of Seb's death has not been forgotten. It's utterly heartbreaking, but admirable for Corrie to explore the long-term impact of the hate crime attack.

This week, Nina opens up to Roy Cropper (David Neilson) about her fragile state of mind and her concerned uncle insists he'll go with her when she gets an appointment for counselling. That could be a while off as there's a long waiting list, so can Nina manage her mental health in the meantime, or is she heading for another meltdown?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) staring death in the face has given us tragedy, high stakes, an emotional delve into the Metcalfes' marriage and a sobering meditation on mortality. Thankfully it's also supplied some cracking comedy beats with well-meaning Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) clashing with stressy Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) over Tim's recovery, and this week there's more of the above as sneaky Sal sabotages her hubby's move night with his mum!

The aftermath of Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) pushing Max Turner (Paddy Bever) down the stairs sees the terrified teacher seeking out distraught David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) to apologise for revealing his sexual assault trauma that ignited his son's anger. Considering Max ended up in hospital, is it too late for Daniel to say he's sorry? And what effect will his actions have on his teaching career?