Michael Rodwell (Les Dennis) is to collapse in an upcoming episode before revealing to long-lost son Gavin that he has an hereditary heart condition.

Advertisement

Michael's boy Gavin (Oliver Farnworth) is to be introduced to the ITV in the coming week and - in scenes set to be screened on Friday 28 November - the character will land himself a job at the Bistro, despite being clueless about cocktails.