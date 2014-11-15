Coronation Street spoilers: Michael Rodwell to suffer shock collapse - first look pictures
Son Gavin is left open-mouthed when his dad keels over during scenes to be shown in the coming weeks
Michael Rodwell (Les Dennis) is to collapse in an upcoming episode before revealing to long-lost son Gavin that he has an hereditary heart condition.
Michael's boy Gavin (Oliver Farnworth) is to be introduced to the ITV in the coming week and - in scenes set to be screened on Friday 28 November - the character will land himself a job at the Bistro, despite being clueless about cocktails.
Steph (Tisha Merry) offers to show Gavin the ropes and it's clear that there's an instant attraction between them. But any plans for romance are halted when Michael calls in to offer his support and ends up keeling over...
You can watch a 60-second countdown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below: