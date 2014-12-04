Coronation Street spoilers: Kylie's secret is revealed - watch the new trailer
David looks set to expose Kylie's duplicity in scenes to be shown on in an hour-long episode on Sunday
The fury of David Platt will be unleashed in this Sunday's hour-long episode of Corrie after he catches wife Kylie (Paula Lane) purchasing drugs.
David, who has become increasingly suspicious about Kylie’s erratic behaviour, will confide his concerns in Eva. And when Eva then takes David to Kylie’s old haunt the Dog & Dun, the pair are left horrified when they spy her buying a wrap of speed.
“It’s a massive shock for David,” says actor Jack P Shepherd. “He sees this guy passing Kylie drugs. And then David follows Kylie into the toilets where he catches her read handed. It was tricky to film because Paula was six months pregnant at the time. I wanted to burst into the toilets and throw her around, but obviously I couldn’t do that, so I grabbed her head pushed her against the wall. It needed to be big. It had to be an extreme reaction to show how David’s feeling.”
You can watch a new promo for Sunday's episode below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's episodes of Coronation Street