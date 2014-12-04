“It’s a massive shock for David,” says actor Jack P Shepherd. “He sees this guy passing Kylie drugs. And then David follows Kylie into the toilets where he catches her read handed. It was tricky to film because Paula was six months pregnant at the time. I wanted to burst into the toilets and throw her around, but obviously I couldn’t do that, so I grabbed her head pushed her against the wall. It needed to be big. It had to be an extreme reaction to show how David’s feeling.”

