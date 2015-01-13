Would you like to know what want on behind the scenes on the upcoming Corrie minibus crash? RadioTimes.com caught up with Kate Ford (Tracy Barlow) and Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor) to discover the truth - and who knew that it would involve body doubles and a heated cushion for Simon Gregson?

We also get the lowdown on Michelle and Steve's upcoming wedding (yes, the pair are set to get married later in 2015) and find out what the cast really thinks about the prospect of a week of night shoots.