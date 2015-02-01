"Jenny Bradley will very quickly get involved with Kevin. Now, we know that Jenny has got a history on the Street. She left under a cloud and she really hurt Rita. She's changed a lot and had a life off the Street, but there are bigger secrets that she's got," says Blackburn in an interview on the soap's website. "And, as the weeks progress, Sophie is the first to suspect that all is not what it seems."

Scenes to be shown in the coming weeks will see Kevin turn to internet dating to find a girlfriend. But he's shocked when he arranges to meet a mystery woman and discovers that it's none other than Jenny, daughter of infamous Corrie villain Alan Bradley.

She in turn admits that she has started internet dating after a nasty divorce and was intrigued to find Kevin online - and confesses she had a bit of a crush on him when they were younger! The pair start dating but how will Jenny’s foster mum Rita (Barbara Knox) react when she finds out about the relationship?

The pair have not spoken since 1993 when Jenny returned briefly to the Street and it became clear that she was after Rita's money to set up a business. Furious Rita wrote her a cheque for £1000 and sent her packing. So what will the atmosphere be like two decades later? And what will be the repercussions of Jenny's big secret for Kevin?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week's episodes of Coronation Street below: