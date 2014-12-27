Coronation Street spoilers: James Redmond debuts as Hamish - Michelle's new love interest
There's a new man in Michelle's life at the start of 2015
Published: Saturday, 27 December 2014 at 11:01 pm
Former Hollyoaks and Casualty star James Redmond is to make his Corrie debut in the coming weeks playing the new man in Michelle Connor's (Kym Marsh) life.
Michelle - who was recently dumped by Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) - will start 2015 as a single woman, but will things stay that way for long?
Scenes to be shown on Monday 5 January will see Michelle meet a new client by the name of Hamish who asks her to organise his daughter's 21st birthday party. When Hamish calls in at the Rovers and asks Michelle out for a drink, she declines. Eva (Catherine Tyldesley), though, thinks she's mad. Regretting her decision, will Michelle end up going after him?
