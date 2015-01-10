Coronation Street spoilers: is Steph Britton pregnant?
Luke is shocked when he overhears a conversation that results in him believing that his sister is pregnant
Steph Britton (Tisha Merry) will soon be keeping so many secrets that it'll be a wonder if she manages to keep her story straight.
Next week's episodes will see the man currently posing as Michael Rodwell's son Gavin (Oliver Farnworth) reveal his true identity to Steph. But the pair decide to keep the truth from Michael, for fear that his heart wouldn't be able to take the revelation.
But things will get even more complicated when Luke (Dean Britton) overhears Michael (Les Dennis) commenting on how Steph is now "eating for two", he's horrified to realise that his sister is pregnant.
Meanwhile, Steph tells Gavin how she hates having to lie, but Gavin insists it’s the only way until Michael has had his heart operation...
You can watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week's drama on Coronation Street below: