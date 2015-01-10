But things will get even more complicated when Luke (Dean Britton) overhears Michael (Les Dennis) commenting on how Steph is now "eating for two", he's horrified to realise that his sister is pregnant.

Meanwhile, Steph tells Gavin how she hates having to lie, but Gavin insists it’s the only way until Michael has had his heart operation...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week's drama on Coronation Street below: