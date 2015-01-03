Coronation Street spoilers: is fake Gavin about to be found out?
Gavin's real ex-girlfriend comes calling, leaving his impostor feeling desperately anxious
The man pretending to be Michael Rodwell's son Gavin (Oliver Farnworth) looks to be in danger of having his duplicity exposed in the coming weeks when Steph's (Tisha Merry) suspicions are raised.
Scenes to be shown on Monday 12 January, Leanne will be seen trying to chat to Gavin about his old boss, only for him to quickly makes himself scarce, leaving Leanne bemused.
Steph then moans to Leanne that since snogging her on New Year’s Eve, Gavin has barely spoken to her since. But Steph’s further bemused when the real Gavin’s ex girlfriend Lisa calls in the bistro looking for him, fake Gavin hides behind the bar. Are his lies about to be exposed?
