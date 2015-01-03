The man pretending to be Michael Rodwell's son Gavin (Oliver Farnworth) looks to be in danger of having his duplicity exposed in the coming weeks when Steph's (Tisha Merry) suspicions are raised.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 12 January, Leanne will be seen trying to chat to Gavin about his old boss, only for him to quickly makes himself scarce, leaving Leanne bemused.