Coronation Street spoilers: Gavin Rodwell to get passionate with Steph Britton - first look pictures
There's a romantic atmosphere at the Bistro on New Year's Eve
Steph Britton (Tisha Merry) is to find romance with Gavin Rodwell (Oliver Farnworth) at the end of 2014 - but is the new man in her life really all that he seems?
Scenes to be shown on Wednesday 31 December will see Steph texting Katy (Georgia May Foote) to tell her how cute Gavin is and how she's hoping for a New Year's Eve snog.
But Steph is mortified to realise she’s accidentally sent the text to Gavin and grabs his phone to delete the message. But after snatching his phone back, it doesn't seem that Gavin looks too offended at being thought of this way!
What Steph doesn't know though is that Gavin isn't really Gavin at all - viewers saw only the other week that the newcomer to the Street is merely posing as Michael Rodwell's son. But why has he decided to lie about his identity?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of the Christmas and New Year drama in Coronation Street below: