But Steph is mortified to realise she’s accidentally sent the text to Gavin and grabs his phone to delete the message. But after snatching his phone back, it doesn't seem that Gavin looks too offended at being thought of this way!

What Steph doesn't know though is that Gavin isn't really Gavin at all - viewers saw only the other week that the newcomer to the Street is merely posing as Michael Rodwell's son. But why has he decided to lie about his identity?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of the Christmas and New Year drama in Coronation Street below: