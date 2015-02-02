Coronation Street spoilers: Gail to be blackmailed by the REAL Gavin Rodwell
Actor Mark Holgate will play the role of Michael's actual son from spring
A beleaguered Gail (Helen Worth) is to find herself targeted by the real Gavin Rodwell (Mark Holgate, below) when he shows up in Weatherfield this spring.
Gail is set to discover that the man currently posing as Gavin Rodwell - whose real name is actually Andy - is an impostor, but she will keep the news from partner Michael (Les Dennis) for fear of the news affecting his already fragile health.
Later on, though, the arrival of Michael's actual biological son looks set to cause further problems for a stressed Gail. "The clock is potentially ticking for Michael with his heart condition and he and Gail want to get married as quickly as possible," says Corrie producer Stuart Blackburn. "Unfortunately, this will coincide with the arrival of the real Gavin."
As to what the real Gavin's feelings are towards his son, Blackburn adds in an interview with the soap's official website: "Gavin's got nothing but loathing for his father - and Gail finds herself being blackmailed."