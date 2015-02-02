A beleaguered Gail (Helen Worth) is to find herself targeted by the real Gavin Rodwell (Mark Holgate, below) when he shows up in Weatherfield this spring.

Gail is set to discover that the man currently posing as Gavin Rodwell - whose real name is actually Andy - is an impostor, but she will keep the news from partner Michael (Les Dennis) for fear of the news affecting his already fragile health.