Coronation Street spoilers: Gail and Michael’s wedding day nightmare is revealed
The big day is thrown into jeopardy by the real Gavin Rodwell
Gail McIntyre’s (Helen Worth) upcoming wedding to Michael Rodwell (Les Dennis) is to be thrown into doubt when she faces a race against the clock to get to the register office on time.
Gail’s dream wedding will turn into a nightmare during scenes to be shown on Monday 9 March when the real Gavin Rodwell turns up on her doorstep demanding money.
With a passport and driving licence that proves his identity, Gail is left reeling, especially when Gavin threatens to tell Michael the truth. Gail implores him not to, knowing that the shock could kill her husband-to-be.
In the end, Gavin tells Gail that he’ll keep quiet in return for £2500. Will a horrified Gail agree? And will the shock confrontation result in Gail missing her own nuptials?
Watch below for a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street.
