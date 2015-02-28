With a passport and driving licence that proves his identity, Gail is left reeling, especially when Gavin threatens to tell Michael the truth. Gail implores him not to, knowing that the shock could kill her husband-to-be.

In the end, Gavin tells Gail that he’ll keep quiet in return for £2500. Will a horrified Gail agree? And will the shock confrontation result in Gail missing her own nuptials?

Watch below for a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street.

More like this

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, gossip and interviews.