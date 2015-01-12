“Callum is Max’s father and he’s the one on the birth certificate. And when we did our research, we discovered that David has got very few rights,” said Blackburn. “The side of Callum that’s truthful is that he starts to fall in love with Max, so we’ll see a massive custody battle prior to the return of Kylie.”

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Blackburn also revealed the first details about actress Tina O’Brien’s upcoming return as David’s sister Sarah-Louise.

“It’s looking great in the scripts. We’ve got Sarah-Louise and her daughter Bethany coming back. It’s proper laugh-out-loud stuff and Bethany’s looking great. And we all know what Sarah and David are like together.”

The soap’s producer added that 2015 will also see the subterfuge regarding Michael’s son Gavin coming to a head. “The real Gavin will turn up. And it might be around the time that Michael and Gail plan to get married,” he teased.

