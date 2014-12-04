King stresses that Erica - an old friend of Liz McDonald's - isn't really "a cougar", but if the shoe fits...And it doesn't really help matters that Erica and Nick are quite liberated when it comes to their romance.

"They do it everywhere! At the Rovers, at his, wherever else they can, really. Roy’s Rolls, you name it. Erica doesn’t care what she says to Gail, either,” King continues. "On one occasion, Erica tells Gail, 'oh yeah, I gave Nick his Christmas present last night'. It's the kind of comment that doesn't go down well!"

But, rather surprisingly, there’s no showdown on the cards with Nick’s ex-wife Leanne (Jane Danson).

“I was kind of expecting that there would be, what with Leanne being the ex-missus,” says King. “But actually, they get on quite well. Leanne and Nick are quite at ease with themselves as ex-husband and wife. They realise it didn’t work. I think Leanne’s quite pleased to see him stop being so mopey. She’s grateful to have someone take Nick off her hands.”

In fact, Erica instigates Leanne’s move back in the Bistro to start working for Nick again. “Erica sort of helps them thaw even more.” Perhaps Gail will have warmed up by New Year. Although, somehow we doubt it...

