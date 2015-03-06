Coronation Street spoilers: Chesney snaps as Katy plans to leave - watch the scene
The prospect of losing Joseph hits Ches hard
Chesney (Sam Aston) is to lose his temper with Katy (Georgia May Foote) when he learns of her plans to move to Portugal with their son Portugal.
Scenes to be shown on Friday 13 March will see the sun threatening to set on Katy's dreams as Chesney barges his way into Faye’s birthday party and confronts Katy, telling her there’s no way she’s taking Joseph abroad.
Katy and Linda try to persuade Chesney that a new life in Portugal is the best thing for Joseph but Chesney’s adamant he’s better off here with his family...
You can watch the confrontation below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all the drama in next week's episodes.
