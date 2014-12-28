With Kirk doubting whether he's worthy of his beloved Beth, it's left to Chesney to talk some sense into his pal. But is Kirk about to let the love of his life slip through his fingers?

Let's hope Kirk sees sense, seeing as his friends and neighbours have gone to such an effort. Joining bride-to-be Beth in her Desperately Seeking Susan-era Madonna dress are: best man and usher Chesney and Craig as the Blues Brothers; Maria, Sinead and Tracy as Bananarama; Sally and Tim as Dollar; and Sophie and Maddie as a Vogue-style Madonna tribute (this was actually 1990, girls, but hey, who's counting?!).

Advertisement

Viewers can find out whether Kirk and Beth tie the knot when Coronation Street airs these scenes on Friday 9 January.