Coronation Street spoilers: Beth and Kirk's 1980s-style wedding revealed
But will the groom ending up ditching the bride at the altar?
Kirk Sutherland and Beth Tinker are to have a 1980s-style wedding in early 2015. But despite Kirky dressing as Adam Ant for his big day, a question mark hangs over whether the groom will actually stand and deliver.
A case of pre-wedding nerves for Kirk is brought on by the arrival of Beth's family, who clearly think that he isn't good enough to join the rest of the Tinker clan.
With Kirk doubting whether he's worthy of his beloved Beth, it's left to Chesney to talk some sense into his pal. But is Kirk about to let the love of his life slip through his fingers?
Let's hope Kirk sees sense, seeing as his friends and neighbours have gone to such an effort. Joining bride-to-be Beth in her Desperately Seeking Susan-era Madonna dress are: best man and usher Chesney and Craig as the Blues Brothers; Maria, Sinead and Tracy as Bananarama; Sally and Tim as Dollar; and Sophie and Maddie as a Vogue-style Madonna tribute (this was actually 1990, girls, but hey, who's counting?!).
Viewers can find out whether Kirk and Beth tie the knot when Coronation Street airs these scenes on Friday 9 January.