Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie) diagnoses Faye with a viral infection. But desperate to avoid further probing, Faye is mortified when Anna mentions her weight and bolts out of the surgery. Will Anna realise there's more to it? To make matters worse, when Craig (Colson Smith) spots Anna hugging a tearful Faye, he assumes the truth is out. Will he let slip the truth?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

