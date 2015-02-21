Coronation Street spoilers: Anna to find out that Faye is pregnant? First look pictures
Is the schoolgirl's big secret about to be blown?
Is Faye Windass's (Ellie Leach) pregnancy secret about to be blown?
Scenes to be shown on Monday 2 March will see the pregnant schoolgirl struck down with a bad cold. But when Anna (Debbie Rush) insists on taking her to the doctors, Faye fears that her pregnancy will be discovered.
Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie) diagnoses Faye with a viral infection. But desperate to avoid further probing, Faye is mortified when Anna mentions her weight and bolts out of the surgery. Will Anna realise there's more to it? To make matters worse, when Craig (Colson Smith) spots Anna hugging a tearful Faye, he assumes the truth is out. Will he let slip the truth?
