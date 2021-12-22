6 Coronation Street spoilers: Abi pregnancy shock and is Tim dying?

Abi Webster (Sally Carman) tells Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) she may be pregnant with his baby, will Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) discover her betrayal?

Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) and Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) cover up a crime, Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) gets life-changing news and grieving Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) bonds with Roy Cropper (David Neilson).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 3rd – 7th January 2022.

Abi pregnant with Imran’s baby?

Everything happens for a reason in Corrie, so that one-night stand between Abi and Imran after the trial that only we know about was bound to lead to something juicy – like a surprise pregnancy, for instance. Oh yes.

This week, Abs faces the possibility she could be carrying Imran’s baby and arranges a clandestine meeting with the cheating lawyer in Victoria Gardens, telling him if she is up the duff she’s going to come clean to Kevin. The same Kevin who is hovering around as they’re chatting in hushed tones… What has he overheard? And is Abi actually preggers?

Emma and Faye’s cover up

Learner driver Faye is already nervous behind the wheel, and when she gives a more-than-slightly merry Emma a lift home from a New Year’s Eve party she panics when she knocks over an old man. Ted (Duggie Brown), the injured pensioner in question, seems fine and the girls take him to his nearby flat to make sure he’s OK.

Emma insists they don’t report the incident as she’ll get in trouble for being drunk and in charge of a learner, an ill-advised decision which quickly comes back to bite both girls. As their cover-up gets increasingly complicated, Emma and Faye turn on each other – then end up living together when Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) arranges for him Ms Windass to move into the salon flat. It’s going to get awkward.

Tim’s deadly bombshell

New year, new start says Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) as she puts her and Tim on a health kick, which involves a check-up with Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie) for a physical MOT. Sal gets the all-clear and so does Tim – at least that’s what he tells his missus, the truth is the check-up highlights more heart issues and he’s referred to a cardiologist.

Confiding in Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) his chequered health history, including the heart attack wake-up call from a few years back, Tim admits he’s scared the doc will deliver bad news. When Aggie makes him attend the appointment he’s told another cardiac arrest could kill him and he needs a triple heart byass – but he refuses to tell Sally…

Sam finally speaks

Sam is still mute and withdrawn following his mum’s murder and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is at a loss. When he leaves his despondent son in the care of Mary Taylor (Patti Clare), Sam develops a fascination with chess – could this be his first step back to social interaction?

Turns out smart Sam is the male equivalent of Beth Harmon from The Queen’s Gambit and wipes the floor with Mary when he starts playing. Beating grown-ups at the game restores the spring in Sam’s step, and during a match with his dad he starts properly talking again. The power of chess… who knew?!

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) and Marrium Nazir (Kiran Landa) get closer, which makes Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) twitchy as she doesn’t want the truth about their shady involvement with her dead dad’s dodgy dealings to come out. Assuring his sister that Marrium will be returning to London soon, Zee secretly fights his feelings for his estranged spouse and the pair end up sharing a kiss and deciding to give their marriage another go. Which will go down like a cup of cold korma with Alya…

Relations between Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) and Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) remain frosty thanks to the presence of his ex Lydia Chambers (Rebecca Ryan) in their lives. When the lawyer’s car is keyed he accuses his old flame, then has to apologise when it turns out someone who lost a court case against him was responsible. Lydia is livid at being branded a vandal and the scandal gets her fired from her job, so Adam helps her get a new job as a PA at Underworld. Have the former lovers really buried the hatchet?