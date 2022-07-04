Spider caught out in Coronation Street as his plan is revealed

The character recently returned to Weatherfield for the first time in 19 years , arriving in ex-girlfriend Toyah Habeeb's (Georgia Taylor) hour of need as an environmental protest went awry.

Toyah was pleased, if stunned, to see Spider after so long, as she filled him in on her traumatic time of late. Viewers know that Toyah is currently on bail after being charged with the murder of her husband Imran (Charlie de Melo), and was looking for a distraction. As she climbed into the cab of a bin lorry, Spider hopped in beside her with that cheeky grin.

It wasn't long before Toyah was inviting Spider to stay at her flat, wanting the company. And tonight, Spider reminded her of her roots as she admitted that her old frugal ways had been lacking in recent years. When landlord Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) visited over the late rent, Spider was very protective, even as Ed was sympathetic towards Toyah and gave her more time to pay.

Later, Spider directed Toyah to a food bin with plenty of produce, and encouraged her to save money by taking a few items. When he confided in her that he planned to overtake the derelict brewery, Toyah offered her help. Spider wasn't keen on her risking overstepping her bail conditions, but she headed over to the Bistro run by sister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and lied that she needed to use the printer.

Coronation Street's Spider caught up with Toyah

Quickly finding the keys to the brewery owned by Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney), Toyah took them and gave them to Spider, who insisted she couldn't be involved any further. He then led a group of homeless people towards the brewery, hoping to offer them respite seeing as the building wasn't in use.

Nearby, though, Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment) heard a noise and he later informed Debbie. She mentioned this to partner Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan), and the pair rushed over to the brewery, where they found Spider and several others.

Debbie was all set to call the police and told Spider of her intentions. But it was thanks to Ronnie that Spider avoided being arrested, as Ronnie declared that as they had now handed back the keys and were leaving, there was no harm done. Spider kept quiet about how he got the keys, and returned to see Toyah where he explained the whole escapade.

Toyah offered Spider a room for the night again, but when she ignored another call from the undertakers over Imran's ashes, Toyah grew distressed and told him this wasn't going to work out after all and he should go. Spider was respectful as he immediately left, telling Toyah to take care.

So, with the plan we heard Spider referring to last week seemingly having backfired, is that all he's hiding? In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, star Hancock recently revealed that there is much more to Spider's story, so will we find out his secret?

