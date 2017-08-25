In the aftermath, it soon transpired that David had a few stipulations if he and Shona were going to make a proper go it: namely, that Clayton's name should never be mentioned in front of either him or his kids and that he didn't want to know how the thug was coping behind bars.

Shona agreed to David's terms, but was obviously given food for thought, given her next covert move. Back at the Grimshaws', Shona told Todd that she wanted to use her recent scratch card winnings to set up a trust fund for son.

Shona then told Todd that he was professionally obliged not to breathe a word of the matter - but with secrets having a habit of coming out, it surely can't be long before the Platts discover what Shona has done?

