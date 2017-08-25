Coronation Street: Shona gets passionate with David - but she's hiding a big secret!
Will David find out about Shona's subterfuge?
David Platt and Shona Ramsey have decided to embark on a relationship after an after-hours romp at Roy's Rolls during tonight's Coronation Street double bill. But might a guilty secret that Shona is hiding end up wrecking her new romance?
David and Shona were seen getting passionate after she assured him that she wouldn't be funding an appeal for her killer son Clayton - the man responsible for the death of David's wife Kylie. After imploring David to stop blaming her for Clayton's actions, the pair ended getting frisky on the floor of the cafe!
In the aftermath, it soon transpired that David had a few stipulations if he and Shona were going to make a proper go it: namely, that Clayton's name should never be mentioned in front of either him or his kids and that he didn't want to know how the thug was coping behind bars.
Shona agreed to David's terms, but was obviously given food for thought, given her next covert move. Back at the Grimshaws', Shona told Todd that she wanted to use her recent scratch card winnings to set up a trust fund for son.
Shona then told Todd that he was professionally obliged not to breathe a word of the matter - but with secrets having a habit of coming out, it surely can't be long before the Platts discover what Shona has done?
