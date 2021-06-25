Sharon’s plot unravels in Coronation Street as Rita refuses to lend her money – what will she do next?

Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett) thought she had it all figured out in Coronation Street.

She assumed that she had fooled everyone when she gave the impression that she had turned over a new leaf and helped get Harvey (Will Mellor) sent down, after all he had put Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and her family through.

But scenes on Wednesday night showed that she was just as wicked as ever, and that Harvey being out of the way was exactly the break she needed to take his place at the top of the Weatherfield drug-dealing world – and Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox) has the £10,000 she needed to get started.

Everything looked like it was coming together as tonight’s hour-long episode got underway. Sharon was thrilled when Rita told her she would head to the bank to get her the money – not realising the real reason that her former foster child wanted the cash.

But Rita then had a chat with Sharon’s nemesis, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews), which put doubt in Rita’s mind and Sharon was dismayed when Rita returned home. Despite having the money with her, she made it clear that she would not be handing it over.

Knowing that she had no chance of getting what she wanted, Sharon continued with her plan to leave, even without the money. She said goodbye to Rita and made her way off the cobbles. But have we really seen the last of Sharon, or does she have something else up her sleeve to get the power that she desperately wants? It would be a very quiet exit for a character that has made her mark if this is really how she departs.

Elsewhere tonight, a former Weatherfield resident died off-screen and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) was devastated by the news. The unfortunate victim was his old flame, Kirsty Soames (played by Natalie Gumede from 2011-2013) and he confided in Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) when he was told what had happened.

But how will Tyrone’s current girlfriend, Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) feel when she learns that Tyrone chose to confide in his ex instead of her?

