The drama picks up after the wedding of Aadi's father Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) to Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove), which went completely off the rails when the bride collapsed.

At the hospital, Bernie was told she had suffered a reaction to the flowers gifted by an unwitting Mary Taylor (Patti Clare).

The couple sealed their union with personal vows at Bernie's bedside with their loved ones watching, but when they returned home, Aadi confessed to his staged robbery of the shop.

Bernie then explained that she had been trying to help Aadi settle the business debts using their Aunty Rani's (Josephine Lloyd-Welcome) money, until snobby Rani was sent away in disgrace.

A bloodied Aadi looking ashamed as he speaks to Lauren in Coronation Street.

Dev was furious with Aadi and struggled over Bernie's part in the whole mess, but she found him at the Bistro and promised no more lies.

The newlyweds shared a heartwarming dance, and are the picture of happiness the following morning.

But Aadi is unable to cope with his mistakes, and is found drinking by Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) and Gary Windass (Mikey North).

As Theo tries to help Aadi, a drunk Aadi takes a tumble and injures his head, and Theo later faces police questioning over the incident.

Meanwhile, Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) has been trying to track Aadi down, and when she finds him, he confesses that it was his fault she was spiked with drugs at his party.

Aadi tells Lauren that she accidentally drank from his cup, which he'd added LSD to in a bid to get high and forget his troubles.

Lauren had suffered with traumatic hallucinations as a result of the incident, and she's disgusted with Aadi.

When Dev and Bernie arrive and Aadi goes on to come clean to them too, the day takes another turn and a big decision is made about Aadi's future.

Next week, Aadi is taken in for questioning over the spiking, shortly after consummating his long-held feelings for Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney).

So, will Aadi be facing prison, or will he leave the cobbles in a completely different way?



