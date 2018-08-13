The trouble is that Carla is soon confiding in Johnny and Michelle that she's struggling to raise the cash for the deal - enter Peter with the last-minute offer of financial investment. But is Carla playing with fire by taking money from her one-time husband?

Says Alison King of this week's drama: "Carla is angry with Peter for trying to be her saviour and thinks she’ll just roll over. But she protests too much really, it’s like in the playground when you hit the boy because you really like him, that’s how she is with Peter.

"Carla will want to try and keep it above board, but she is a swan on the surface with her feet going like crazy underneath. She knows going into business with Peter is not ideal and would be disastrous, but she needs him and she hates the fact that she does."

