Coronation Street: Seb and Nina the victims of a hate crime attack

There are some harrowing scenes on the way next week in Coronation Street as two beloved characters will become victims of a serious assault – and both are left fighting for their lives as a result.

Advertisement

It comes at a time when Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) should be happier than ever. Their relationship has been going from strength to strength and there is even talk of an engagement ring being purchased, something that Roy Cropper (David Neilson) is quick to voice his disapproval of.

Regardless of Roy’s worries, there is more happiness to come when Abi (Sally Carman) asks Seb to give her away at the wedding, a gesture that truly touches Seb.

But things go horribly wrong on the night of the stag and hen dos. While walking along the canal, Seb and Nina are faced with a gang that includes Corey (Maximus Evans) and things soon turn ugly, with Nina getting a slap from Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson).

Realising they need to get away, Nina and Seb flee the scene, but it doesn’t take them long to realise that the gang is chasing after them. Unfortunately, they can’t outrun their attackers and face a serious and vicious beating before being left for dead.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The next day, the gang members all try to get their stories straight while friends and family are horrified to hear the grave conditions that Nina and Seb were left in. While Nina is in need of an operation, Abi is told how bad things are for Seb and she is devastated at the thought she might lose him.

Nina eventually comes round, but has blanked everything from her memory – all she can recall is seeing Corey and his friends. That’s enough information for a vengeful Abi to head straight over to see him. Corey is able to talk himself out of it, but how long will it be before the truth comes out? And will Nina and Seb survive their injuries?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.