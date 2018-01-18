The actor - now an established cheesemaker - hasn't been seen on the ITV soap since Martin left 13 years to start a new life in Liverpool.

But show bosses have decided to bring Martin home following David's upcoming trauma. Said a show source to The Sun: "Martin has been mentioned a lot on the show since he left but it has involved other characters, mostly David, going to see him off-screen.

"But with David’s rape storyline, the writers thought it would be a good time to have him back properly."

During his original 20-year stint on the Street, Wilson was involved in a number of high-profile storylines, most notably Martin's stalking by nurse Carmel Finnan and his relationship with teen Katy Harris.

After being written out in 2005, the actor said to the News of the World: "I don't care, I have bigger fish to fry. I've been fed up playing the same character for so long, I know I have more strings to my bow than the stereotypical soap role.

"What they don't realise is that when they told me they were getting rid of me, they did me a favour."

