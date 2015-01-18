“Luckily, in this case, Julie rallies Sean and they both smash their way out,” reveals Cotton.

Adds Cavanagh: “I think they’re both survivors. If I was on a raft in trouble, I’d want Julie and Sean by my side.”

You can watch the interview below. And keep scrolling for more from the Corrie cast about the coming week’s episodes.

More like this

Advertisement

Here you'll find Antony Cotton and Katy Cavanagh plus a host of other Coronation Street cast members discussing all the burning minibus crash questions: who lives? Who dies? And who's back at the factory stitching the knickers?