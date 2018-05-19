Now with Ali working as a GP in Weatherfield, and torn Michelle desperate to reconnect with him, Ryan will come face-to-face with the cuckoo in the Connor nest and both boys are immediately threatened by each other. Next Wednesday Michelle has to change plans with unimpressed Ali to collect drunk Ryan from the airport, flying in from Ibiza where he’s been living since 2013.

Friday sees the lads square up at Robert’s stag night, where they’re dressed as Liam and Noel Gallagher. Is the squabbling Oasis siblings’ fractious relationship set to mirror Ryan and Ali’s dynamic? “They’ve not been in touch in the intervening years,” revealed James Burrows, aka Ali, to RadioTimes.com recently. “Ryan’s return inspires lots of hatred and maybe a bit of jealousy. It’s going to get a bit Cain and Abel and promises to be very interesting…”

