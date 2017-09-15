Now, in the wake of the shock cliffhanger, Rita will be rushed to hospital, with Jenny refusing to leave her hospital bedside, even though she's set to marry Johnny Connor.

Recent press reports revealed that Rita is to be diagnosed with a brain tumour and will reject the idea of emergency surgery out of fear.

A source told the Sun: "Rita will be diagnosed with a tumour and her doctors will say there is a serious risk she will die if they don’t remove it. But Rita is terrified that she could not know who she is, or recognise her friends. All the indications are that this will end tragically.”

Speaking about the emotional upcoming drama, show boss Kate Oates commented: "We have a heartbreaking story with Rita which will hopefully pull on the heartstrings as we're reminded of how lucky we are to have the great Barbara Knox. Hopefully we can bring her back to the centre of the Street."

Coronation Street continues at 8.30pm.

