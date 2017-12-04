Despairing of the situation, Luke then told a devastated Kate that Rana had no intention of leaving Zeedan because she was expecting his baby.

At this point in the proceedings, it looked as though #Kana was over for good. But later on, a secret meeting in the ginnel between Rana and Kate shed new light on the situation.

Just as Kate was about to vent her anger about what was going on, Rana explained that what she'd told Luke was a lie and that it was all she could think of saying to stop him from telling Zeedan about them.

With the pair reunited, it seems as though the illicit affair is back on, but it won't be long before #Kana face their next test. Read more about that here....

