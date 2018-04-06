The shock scene came at the climax of a worrying day for David, who had witnessed his attacker getting close to both Chesney and Alya. When Josh then taunted his victim about not having gone to the police, David ended up seeking refuge in the salon and toying with the sharpened blade.

Next week's episodes of Corrie will see a traumatised David continuing to stay silent over his ordeal, only for his anger to eventually boil over in full view of his friends and neighbours.

David runs into Josh

Next Monday, it’s the day of the charity boxing match in memory of Luke Britton, but despite being told he can’t participate because of his epilepsy David insists on taking Tyrone Dobbs’s place when he’s forced to pull out.

Stepping into the ring, destructive David unleashes weeks of pent-up aggression against opponent Gary Windass and knocks him out, putting him in hospital with a bleed on the brain.

Blaming Josh for his outburst and threatening to report the rape, David’s attacker sneers as he once again manipulates his victim into saying nothing. So is David destined to forever conceal what has happened to him? Or will he eventually find the courage to open up?