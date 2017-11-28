But Rana is in turmoil, knowing how word of her clandestine relationship would devastate her family.

Later on, in the Rovers, Luke tears a strip of Rana, criticising her for her deception. Then comes the shock moment when Rana reveals that she's pregnant, but that neither Zee nor Kate know. How will Luke react when Rana reveals that she plans on staying with Zeedan?

And what will a devastated Kate say when she finds out about Rana and Zee's baby?

