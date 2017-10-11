Kate has now made it up with Rana following her split from Imogen. For her part, Rana has been trying to hide her growing feelings for her mate by telling husband Zeedan that she wants to try for a baby.

But in tonight’s episode, a drunken Rana turns up out of the blue at Kate’s flat and stuns her friend by kissing her.

How will Kate react when she realises her married best friend is in love with her? Tune in tonight at 7.30 and 8.30pm to find out.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

