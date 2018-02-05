With the prospect of becoming an outcast on her mind, Rana - who is actually still in love with Kate Connor - pledged her future to Zeedan, but only for the sake of appearances.

Next, Corrie fans will see Zeedan telling Robert that he and Rana are giving their marriage another go and that he'll come back to work on the Bistro, but only if Robert sacks Kate.

When Robert refuses, Zeedan then asks Rana's parents for more money as he's lost his job. Yasmeen, meanwhile, is left shocked when Leanne confides in her about Rana's affair and the deal with her parents.

But how will Zeedan react when Yasmeen points out that cashing in on Rana's affair is not going to make him happy in the long run?

