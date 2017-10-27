Phelan has managed to convince his other captive Andy (Oliver Farnworth) that he will set him free if he helps keep Vinny a prisoner.

But it soon becomes clear in this evening's double bill (7.30/8.30pm) that Pat has murder in mind - and he expects Andy to kill Vinny in order to buy his freedom.

In this new images, released today by ITV, an abandoned paper factory is the scene of a sinister showdown where an on-the-edge Phelan tries to convince Andy to pull the trigger.

But will Andy succumb to Phelan's manipulation? And will anyone be getting out of this situation alive?

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com, Connor McIntyre said of the upcoming drama: "The Rubicon is crossed. When people say to me on the street, 'How many have you killed now?', I always reply, 'I haven't actually killed anyone yet.'

"But they already think I'm a serial killer. That perception is already there..."

