The race is on to find Peter in Coronation Street – will he get a new liver?

Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) has been living on borrowed time for a while now in Coronation Street. His recent return to alcohol caused his life to spiral out of control to the point where he will die unless he gets a liver transplant.

But there’s good news on the way next week, as a transplant has been lined up and he has to head straight to the hospital to undergo the operation – the only problem is that nobody knows where Peter is!

Carla Connor (Alison King) is the one to get the long-awaited news and she is put into a state of panic when she is unable to find Peter.

She finds out just after she has a run-in with Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) over Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) and his refusal to help Peter – even going as far as to say that if Peter dies, it will be Adam’s fault.

Everyone starts a frantic search for the missing Peter and it is Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) who is able to locate him in The Bistro. But Peter has collapsed and is in a bad way. Daniel knows that he has to act fast.

He explains what has happened and that he needs to get to the hospital, and he and Carla have an emotional moment as he readies himself to undergo the operation.

But will the operation be a success? And, if so, will Peter finally be able to have a fresh start and to put his demons behind him for good?

Elsewhere in Weatherfield, the most prestigious location on the cobbles looks to be changing hands as Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) shocks the staff at the pub – and Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) – by announcing his intention to sell.

Will he go through with the sale, and are we about to see new owners take the reins at The Rovers Return? We’ll have to wait and see…

