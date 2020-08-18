But with Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) keenly aware of Abi's past, he grows concerned that she may be about to relapse and he calls around to see her - just as she has reached for alcohol to help mask her pain.

Abi is quick to hide the drink when he arrives and assures him that, despite being tempted, she did not steal medication when she was at the hospital. Only that turns out to be a lie as a panicked Abi realises that the morphine is now missing after Peter has left.

Abi wastes no time in confronting Peter and her outburst convinces him that she is in desperate need of help. However, Carla Connor (Alison King) starts to grow concerned when she realises Peter and Abi are spending time together - and that he is not being honest about it.

More like this

Carla does eventually find out what is happening but cautions Peter that he could be playing with fire by supporting someone who, only recently, had feelings for him. But will Peter tread carefully, or could Abi end up coming between Peter and Carla?

It seems there could be another problem on the way for Abi with the return of Kevin's sister, Debbie (Sue Devaney). Speaking to RadioTimes.com about Debbie's thoughts on Abi, Devaney said: "Debbie questions whether she is good enough for him. If Kevin’s happy, Debbie’s happy, but she doesn’t want him to make a fool of himself again and is wary of Abi at first. I don’t think she dislikes her, she just wants her to be honest and sincere. Debbie is meddling a bit but needs to know Abi is genuine, Kevin has been hurt so many times before."

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.