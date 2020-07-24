"She's already tried it on with Adam so why not go round the rest of the Barlows, try them all out! If Carla took on Laura there would be so many fireworks. And Tracy Barlow clashing with Laura if she tried to stir it up, can you imagine? It would go back to the days of Bet and Rita having a rumble in the Kabin.

"It would be nice to see Laura interacting a bit more on the street, creating chaos wherever she goes!"

Lairy Laura is the ex-wife of dodgy loan shark Rick Neelan, who she doesn't know (yet) was murdered by Gary Windass over a year ago and lies buried in the woods in a shallow grave. As the mystery surrounding Rick's disappearance deepens, Laura's continued presence on the street and her fractious relationship with teenage daughter Kelly is causing killer Gary no end of agitation as his lie that Rick did a runner to Spain could be exposed.

Despite this, self-confessed Corrie fan Allen - who previously played lap dancing club owner Lulu Lockett in 2018 - hopes the character could be promoted from recurring guest to regular and find a permanent place on the cobbles.

"If I were to choose any job for Laura to do in the show it would be pulling pints behind the Rovers bar," she enthuses. "I can see her taking tips and popping them in her bra, she's that kind of girl! She'd be swapping numbers with whoever comes through the door - if she knows what's in their bank account. She's in it for the money and an easy life, that's what I love about her.

"Failing becoming a Rovers barmaid, I can't see her fitting in at the factory - I don't think she'd be too great at sewing knickers or anything like that!"

