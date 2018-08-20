The lives of Peter Barlow and Carla Connor will be at risk in next week’s Coronation Street when they’re targeted by a mystery gunman. The pair will be put in danger following the return of Peter’s son Simon, who is back in Weatherfield ahead of his sentencing. As Corrie fans are aware, Simon recently admitted his part in an attack on pensioner Flora McArdle to the police, but faced fresh threats from gang leader Tyler who vowed revenge for getting him into trouble.

Advertisement

Now, a preview on the official Corrie website has revealed that Simon is set to receive threatening messages 'welcoming' him home before being grabbed by masked teens, who try to force him into a car. Luckily, the abduction attempt is witnessed by Kate Connor, who manages to grab Simon and drag him to safety.