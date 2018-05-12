In this macabre promo from ITV Creative, the residents reel in shock and horror as they realise Phelan has been watching their every move. As he lurks around each corner, we see there is nowhere to hide from Pat as he wreaks his villainous revenge.

Tony Pipes, Executive Creative Director of ITV Creative, said of the trailer: ”Pat Phelan, arguably Coronation Street’s greatest villain of all time, deserved an equally villainous promotional spot to alert the audience of his return to the street.

"We wanted to take the iconic street and show it as it’s never been shown before, dripping with a claustrophobically foreboding atmosphere.

"We placed Pat Phelan at the heart of the promo, appearing impossibly around every corner of the street for five unsuspecting characters: Nicola, Seb, Eileen, Gary and Sarah. The spot ends by revealing an army of approaching Pat Phelan's surrounding the five huddled characters. This final climactic scene was captured using a combination of motion control and lighting special effects.”

A show insider said of what fans can expect to see as the Phelan saga reaches its climax: "As well as Phelan’s vengeful return to the street, Michelle prepares to marry Robert and David fights to take control of his life after his rape ordeal. But with emotions running high and twists around every corner can good prevail over evil and will love conquer all?"

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com, actor Connor McIntyre - who plays the psychopathic Phelan - commented:

“Everyone should be watching out. Even those you might not expect. The less Phelan has to lose, the more dangerous he is. He now feels that everyone has betrayed him – even Eileen. So you have to assume that he’s going to go back and ‘correct’ something. That’s how he sees it with his warped sense of morality.”

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.