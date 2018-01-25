Owen hasn't been seen on screen since April 2015 when he left for Scotland following his break-up with Anna. Not that actress Debbie Rush has forgiven Puleston-Davies for leaving her character in the lurch: "She still blames me for leaving and breaking up the family! She loves switching into Anna mode and giving me a good telling off. We became great mates and had such a laugh filming together.”

Puleston-Davies can next be seen guest-starring in this Sunday's episode of Vera. Speaking about the opportunity of working alongside the drama's star Brenda Blethyn, the actor commented: From the moment I saw her in Mike Leigh’s film Secrets and Lies I was a huge fan so when I had the chance to work with her I grabbed it. She’s such a terrific actress."

