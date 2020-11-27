In tonight's episode, Leanne and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), finally fell on the same page about what to do and took some final moments with their child before he went, with Leanne making sure that he had his favourite pyjamas there with him.

Oliver was diagnosed with Mitochondrial disease earlier in the year and his symptoms and seizures got progressively worse over time. He has been in the hospital on life support for several weeks.

The storyline has been a harrowing one since it began but nothing could prepare viewers for how emotional tonight's episode was, with powerhouse performances from both Danson and Gregson.

As the two waited for him to pass, they sang "You Are My Sunshine" to him until he slipped away, with Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) watching on from the hospital corridor helplessly.

The episode ended with Leanne getting home and breaking down, hysterically crying while laying on Oliver's bed, painfully aware that he will never sleep in it again.

The story is one of many that is set to reach a conclusion with Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) set to make his exit in the coming weeks. Also, the residents of Coronation Street look set to take measures to save their cobbles as they protest a planned demolition of half the road. But will they be successful?

For information about Mitochondrial disease and support available, visit www.thelilyfoundation.org.uk.

