Nina hits self destruct mode in Coronation Street – will anybody be able to get through to her?

There are a lot of people who have had a rough time in Coronation Street lately – it is a very long list – and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) is, unfortunately, one of those who has her name right near the top of it.

Following the brutal beating that she received at the hands of Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) and his gang, the same beating that cost Seb Franklin (Harry Visioni) his life, Nina has been on a downward spiral and has even dropped her goth look thinking that it will just lead to more pain for her down the line.

While all those that are close to Nina are deeply concerned, one of the people who is worrying the most is Roy Cropper (David Neilson) and he finds that any attempt to help her gets shut down – which he learns the hard way when his suggestion that she work on her graphic novel results in her tearing the whole thing up instead.

Turning to alcohol, Nina proceeds to try and pinch a bottle of vodka from The Kabin and despite Carla Connor (Alison King) trying to make her realise that it is not the way to deal with her anguish, her advice is ignored and Nina heads out on a bender, flirts with Noah and then takes off in a cab leaving Roy more concerned than ever.

Her downward spiral continues on her return when she has a run-in with Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) and ends up abruptly quitting her job in the process. Instead of worrying about that, she heads to The Rovers for more alcohol and ends up at a hotel where she is stunned to learn that Corey has just won a ‘Best New Talent’ award.

The news rocks Nina and she makes a scene at the event where she reveals to his friends that Corey beat her boyfriend to death – stealing the award he won as she makes her exit. Will Nina be able to sort herself out, and how will Corey respond to her bad-mouthing him in public?

