Love is in the air as Coronation Street favourites Nina and Asha grow closer

There is a new romance brewing in Coronation Street and it is one that is sure to get people talking – especially Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin).

Dev’s daughter, Asha (Tanisha Gorey) has had a rocky road when it comes to romance of late and Dev has made no secret about his feelings to the choices she has been making lately. But now a new love looks to be on the way and this one will certainly be a surprise to him.

She and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) have been growing closer for some time now and Nina has defended her pal on many occasions – even throwing a punch at one point while defending her honour.

But next week sees them grow closer still as they tidy the cafe and they are both delighted to be spending more time together when she gets a job there. It doesn’t take Nina long to bite the bullet and ask Asha out on a date and she is delighted to accept.

But when Dev sees Asha getting all dressed up, he is stunned when she tells him who it is with. Dev seeks advice from Roy Cropper (David Neilson) who tells him how happy he should be that he has a daughter who is happy to confide in him about her personal life.

Taking Roy’s words on board, Dev agrees to Nina coming over for dinner. Is this the start of a new romance?

Elsewhere on the Cobbles, Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) is not out of the woods yet and he finds that he is still struggling with his alcohol addiction. Needing to drink some whisky for medicinal purposes, Peter decides not to do it and tips it down the sink.

But with his seizures still happening and the harsh reality of what a long road he has ahead of him, he realises he does have to follow the medical advice, but is he strong enough to get through it all? Or will he need to have another stay in the hospital?

