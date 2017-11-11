As fans know, Nicola now knows that Phelan is guilty of rape and intends to put Eileen in the picture.

With Nicola convinced that Eileen deserves to know that she's married to a consummate liar, Phelan tries to convince her otherwise.

But will Phelan's mind games work or is Nicola too smart to be duped?

Watch the scene from Wednesday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.

