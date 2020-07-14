But it seems there is more to Nicky than we're being told. While chatting to Inside Soap, she revealed that something is coming up that will take viewers by surprise.

"What's been nice is that people have developed conspiracies about the reason why she's there as there are other Corrie storylines that involve people in Nicky's line of work," Simpson said of the fan speculation that has been at play since she first appeared.

She went on to add further intrigue by saying: "There is a big twist coming this week, though – and no-one has guessed it yet!"

But what does this mean for Daniel? Already emotionally fragile, will he be able to cope if people found out what he was doing and if Nicky does have a sinister ulterior motive, will that set him back even further?

Simpson also spoke about her concerns of playing a sex worker, adding that the uncertainty due to the impact of lockdown added to that anxiety. “I thought, ‘Will they cut this storyline because it just can’t happen right now? What will the reduced episodes mean?’ It was a bit scary as I’d worked so relentlessly.”

Meanwhile, an old face is poised to return to the cobbles with it being confirmed that Todd Grimshaw is set to make a comeback.

But that face will look different as it has been confirmed the role is to be recast.

Bruno Langley, who previously played Todd, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, for which he was sentenced to a 12-month community order, 40 days of rehabilitation activity, a curfew and electronic tag, as well as being ordered to pay compensation to his victims and register as a sex offender for five years.

