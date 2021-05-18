Coronation Street’s Nick tries to save Sam from Harvey’s thugs – will he succeed?

After spending weeks in hiding, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) were hoping they would soon be able to return to Coronation Street – but things took another turn when young Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) was kidnapped.

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is out of his mind with worry, and he leaves the hideout where he has been keeping an eye on Leanne and Simon. He returns to the cobbles to help find Sam.

Nick and Natasha (Rachel Leskovac) wait for information, not knowing that Sam is locked in the back of a van. And soon things take an even more dramatic turn, when Nick finds himself trapped with one of the thugs out to get revenge for Harvey (Will Mellor).

Getting into a taxi, he has no idea that the driver is dangerous. He soon realises he’s in trouble when he is handed a burner phone and ordered to get in touch with Leanne, to get her and Simon to retract the evidence they have on Harvey. And if he does not agree, he will never see Sam again.

As Nick reels from what he has been told, he confides in David and Shona (Jack P. Shepherd and Julia Goulding) about what is happening and soon calls Leanne to tell her that he needs to stay away from the hideout and be there for Sam.

But when Natasha learns why Sam was in trouble, she is furious that her boy has been caught up in such a messy situation and her first instinct is to call the police. She makes it clear that she intends to tell them everything, leaving a panicked Nick to remind her that she could be putting everyone in danger – including Sam.

Will Nick be able to persuade Natasha to stand down? Even if he does, it seems like the trouble they all find themselves in is far from over…

