Still fuming with Nick over his involvement with Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths), Leanne snapped at her partner's attempts to make amends, before showing her annoyance with Nick's son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) for being sent home from school for fighting.

Later, Leanne seemed to have calmed down as she and Nick nervously awaited the final drugs delivery that Damon had promised for that day. Nick was eager for Leanne to leave the situation to him, which she did. Nick then urged waiter Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) to leave the unpacking to him, and breathed a sigh of relief when it seemed that his troubles would soon be over.

But upon leaving the Bistro, Nick ended up getting a call from Sam as masked gunmen rushed into the restaurant demanding drugs. Nick and Leanne rushed to the scene where they protected Sam. Damon swooped in to apprehend the gunmen, and Ryan called the police once they were gone. The police then quizzed Nick on Damon and the link to Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan), and Nick kept his cool after a warning from Damon.

But later, Damon forced Nick to take his drugs package home for the night before revealing that he'd known he had rivals for his drug dealing, leading to the dangerous situation that unfolded. At home, Leanne was horrified when Nick explained that he still had the drugs.

Then Damon arrived with a DJ gift for Sam and the couple scoffed at his behaviour. Nick pleaded with Damon to take the drugs, but Damon pointed out that they should not be ordering him around. In despair, what will Nick and Leanne do next as they remain trapped?

